7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:15 IST

The coronavirus disease has wreaked havoc around the world. It has so far infected over 14 million people and killed more than six lakh.

India is the third worst-affected country, with the Covid-19 tally over a million. Along with other countries, India too is engaged in developing the vaccine for the disease which started from Wuhan in China last year and quickly spread around the world.

India is among the biggest manufacturers of generic medicines and vaccines. Many Indian companies are engaged in making vaccines for various disease like polio, meningitis, rotavirus, measles etc.

Here is a look at the attempts being made by Indian companies in preparing a vaccine for Covid-19:

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech: The vaccine has been developed and manufactured in Hyderabad. Bharat Biotech started human trials of Covaxin last week. The company has received approval to conduct phase I and II clinical trial for its vaccine candidate.

AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India: The vaccine candidate is undergoing phase III clinical trials. The institute said it will start human trials in India in August 2020 and is hoping that AstraZeneca vaccine will be available by the year-end.

ZyCoV-D, Zydus Cadila: The pharma major said that it is looking to complete clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in seven months. The company had last week started clinical trials with the first human dosing.

Vaccine candidate from Panacea Biotec: The yet unnamed vaccine is being developed by this pharma company. Panacea Biotec has set up a joint venture firm in Ireland with US-based Refana Inc for the purpose. It will manufacture over 500 million doses of Covid-19 candidate vaccine. Over 40 million doses are expected to be available for delivery early next year, it said.

Indian Immunologicals vaccine: It is a subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board. Indian Immunologicals has inked an agreement with Australia’s Griffith University to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

Mynvax: The company is working on a vaccine candidate which it hopes to develop in 18 months. It will initially start woth two dozen doses. It has petitioned Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) for Rs 15 crore grant. It is currently at pre-clinical trial level.

Biological E: The vaccine candidate being developed by the company is currently at pre-clinical trial level.