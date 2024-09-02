 AAP hails ‘revolutionary’ Amanatullah Khan; BJP says ‘law taking its course’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
AAP hails ‘revolutionary’ Amanatullah Khan; BJP says ‘law taking its course’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 02, 2024 02:18 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party's MLA from Okhla was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday.

Reacting to the arrest of its leader Amanatullah Khan by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called him a ‘revolutionary who won't surrender before a dictator.'

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being produced at the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being produced at the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Click here for live updates on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

“Revolutionaries will not bow down to the tyranny of a dictator. BJP's ED took Aam Aadmi Party MLA @KhanAmanatullah ji in custody in a fake case. The more BJP people try to suppress us, the more vocal our voice will be,” it said in a post on X shortly after his arrest by the central agency on Monday.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The legislator from Okhla in the national capital, was arrested after several hours of a raid that began with a team of ED officials arriving at his Okhla residence early in the morning. The agency took the action as part of its money laundering probe against the politician in connection with the alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board case and leasing of Waqf properties.

Also Read | ‘ED at my house to arrest me’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Khan was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), justified Khan's arrest, saying that the ‘law was taking its own course.’

“If you are appointing people in the Delhi Waqf Board illegally…if you are indulging in corrupt activities with money that was to be used for the public, the law will take its own course. These corrupt leaders of the AAP should know that the law will do its job,” Sachdeva stated.

“Half of the AAP is in jail…Amanatullah himself symbolises hooliganism. The Aam Aadmi Party must introspect,” the BJP Delhi president added.


India News
Follow Us On