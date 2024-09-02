Enforcement Directorate arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday. The action was taken after the agency raided his house and grilled him for six hours. Amanatullah Khan being taken away by ED officials. (Sanchit Khanna)

On Monday morning, Amanatullah Khan wrote on X that Enforcement Directorate officials had arrived at his house in Okhla in the national capital to arrest him. “ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me,” he wrote.

In a self-made video, the AAP MLA said that the investigative agency had been continuously harassing him for the past two years.

"It is seven in the morning, and the ED has come to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has cancer, and she is currently at my home. I have written to them, and I have also replied to each of their notices. These people have been harassing me continuously for the last two years. Their only aim is to break our party. We are not going to bow down, and we are not going to break," Khan said.

The agency had recently moved a complaint against Khan for not appearing before the agency in connection with the alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board case and leasing of its properties.

The federal probe agency had alleged that Khan had elevated his role from witness to accused by filing an anticipatory bail plea and was running away from the investigation. ED's lawyer further stated that they were never able to conclude the probe against him because he was not presenting himself before the agency.

A charge sheet has already been filed against four accused persons and one firm. It has been alleged that Waqf Properties worth ₹100 crore were given on lease illegally. It is also alleged that 32 contractual employees were appointed to the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Khan, who flouted the rules.

With inputs from ANI