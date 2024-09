Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday morning claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrived at his house to arrest him. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan. (File)

However, he did not specify the reason.

Khan is under scanner in a money laundering case related to the financial irregularities pertaining to the Delhi Waqf Board.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.