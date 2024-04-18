 Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in Waqf Board-linked money laundering case, claims AAP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi
Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in Waqf Board-linked money laundering case, claims AAP

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 11:03 PM IST

AAP MP Sanjay Singh reached Amanatullah's house late on Thursday night. AAP released the Okhla MLA's message on social media.

Late on Thursday night, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the Enforcement Directorate was preparing to arrest AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a 'fabricated case' and he was going to meet his family. The developments came after the Okhla MLA appeared before the ED for questioning on Thursday itself. “Modi Government is fully engaged in Operation Lotus. Ministers and MLAs are being arrested by making fake cases against them. Preparations are being made by the ED to arrest @KhanAmanatullah by fabricating a baseless case against him. The dictatorship will end soon. I am going to meet his family,” Sanjay Singh tweeted. As Sanjay Singh reached Amanatullah's house, he said he wanted to first meet the family members before commenting.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan appeared before the ED on Thursday after the Supreme Court denied anticipatory bail to him. (PTI)
Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan appeared before the ED on Thursday after the Supreme Court denied anticipatory bail to him. (PTI)

AAP released a message from Amanatullah Khan in which he said he was being arrested for not bowing down to the pressure of the BJP. "For the last 2 years, all agencies of the Centre are after me. They want me to resign, to leave Kejriwal's side and provide evidence against Kejriwal. I didn't do it and so today they arrested me. But I will work the same for Okhla from jail. There is no need to be worried. I will not betray Arvind Kejriwal ji," Amanatullah Khan said in the video.

5th AAP leader to be in jail

Though ED has not yet confirmed the arrest, going by the AAP's claim, Amanatullah will be the 5th AAP leader to be arrested including Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal. Sanjay Singh who was arrested in the liquor police case recently got a regular bail.

What is the allegation against Amanatullah Khan?

According to the complaints, Amanatullah Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates. The Supreme Court recently declined anticipatory bail to him and asked him to appear before the ED questioning following which he went to the ED office on Thursday. Hours later, he was arrested, the AAP claimed.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Infosys Q4 Results Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in Waqf Board-linked money laundering case, claims AAP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
