Amanatullah Khan LIVE updates: Revolutionaries won't bow to 'dictator's tyranny': AAP on Khan's arrest

Amanatullah Khan LIVE updates: Amanatullah Khan, an AAP MLA, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with financial irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board. Earlier on Monday, Amanatullah Khan had released a video message claiming that the ED had arrived at his house and were harassing him....Read More
In a post on X at 6:30 am, the AAP MLA wrote, “ED has arrived at my house to arrest me…Just now, early in the morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED has reached my house; the dictator is leaving no stone unturned in harassing me and AAP leaders.”
The ED on April 4 had filed a complaint against Amanatullah Khan alleging non-compliance of summons regarding a money laundering case. The case and Khan's petition against the ED's summons, is currently being heard by the Delhi high court and the next hearing has been set to October 28.
The ED's investigation into Amanatullah Khan is also linked to a 2016 case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accusing the AAP MLA of illegally appointing various people to the Delhi Waqf Board.
According to the CBI, the Okhla MLA's actions had caused financial losses to he Delhi government. Khan also allegedly leased out properties of the Waqf Board illegally.
He had posted on X on Monday that he would soon be arrested by the ED. His arrest took place after the agency raided his house and questioned him for six hours.