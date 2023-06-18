Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Delhi CM's renewed attack on Centre over ‘worsening’ condition of railways; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Delhi CM's renewed attack on Centre over ‘worsening’ condition of railways; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal, Lalu's RJD attacks Modi govt over trains' condition: ‘torture centres’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday came down heavily on the ruling BJP at the Centre over the alleged worsening condition of Indian Railways, saying the government has destroyed the well-running fleet of trains. Kejriwal claimed that AC and sleeper coaches have become worse than the general compartments as the passengers with allotted berths don't get adequate space to sit or sleep. Read more

Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.(File)
'All teammates were once friends. Now they’re colleagues': Ashwin exposes sad reality of Team India after WTC final snub

It has been a tough time for Ravichandran Ashwin. Despite being the No.1 ranked Test bowler and among the top-10 wickets takers in Test history, Ashwin was ignored for the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month which come as a huge blow for the legendary spinner. Read more

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Kumar is the first one to be evicted, reason to be revealed in Sunday episode

Just hours after he entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, social media star Puneet Kumar was evicted from the show. The announcement came early Sunday. Puneet was among the last ones to enter the house on Saturday night when the show premiered on Jio Cinema. Read more

Sara Ali Khan's yellow top and flared denim look with Saif and Ibrahim leaves social media abuzz. All pics inside

Sara Ali Khan, a true fashionista, continues to effortlessly slay fashion goals with her impeccable sense of style. Whether she's rocking a glamorous saree or opting for a casual top and denim ensemble, Sara always manages to grab attention with her fashion choices. Read more

Man creates optical illusion using tiles. Netizens stunned by his talent

There are several optical illusions that leave you thinking, "How did they do this?" From creating art on floors to drawings that leave us baffled, numerous optical illusions might leave you scratching your head. Now, we have another such video that will make your jaw drop. In a clip shared by the Twitter page @Rainmaker1973, you can see a man creating an optical illusion on a floor using tiles. Read more

