Home / Trending / Man creates optical illusion using tiles. Netizens stunned by his talent

Man creates optical illusion using tiles. Netizens stunned by his talent

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 18, 2023 11:16 AM IST

A man creating an optical illusion using tiles has left many people stunned. Watch the video inside.

There are several optical illusions that leave you thinking, "How did they do this?" From creating art on floors to drawings that leave us baffled, numerous optical illusions might leave you scratching your head. Now, we have another such video that will make your jaw drop. In a clip shared by the Twitter page @Rainmaker1973, you can see a man creating an optical illusion on a floor using tiles.

Man makes optical illusion using tiles.(Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)
Man makes optical illusion using tiles.(Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

Also Read: Viral optical illusion: Can you tell which direction this bird is facing?

The clip begins by showing a man cutting the tiles in a particular way. He creates various shapes and starts assembling them. At first, it may look odd, but within seconds, an image on the floor starts appearing. "This tiler creates a brilliant optical illusion with tiles," wrote @Rainmaker1973 in the post's caption.

Watch the jaw-dropping video of the optical illusion here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.4 million times and the numbers are still increasing. Many people have also liked and commented on the clip.

Check what are people saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "This is the most beautiful work I have ever seen." A second added, "Damn, I love this stuff." A third expressed, "I just love these illusions. Boggles the mind." What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter optical illusion video + 1 more
twitter optical illusion video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out