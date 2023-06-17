Home / Trending / Viral optical illusion: Can you tell which direction this bird is facing?

Viral optical illusion: Can you tell which direction this bird is facing?

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 17, 2023 02:25 PM IST

Optical illusion: What do you see in this picture of a bird?

The Internet is full of optical illusions that baffle people’s minds. Those videos or images often leave people in confusion. In fact, you may have to look twice - or even more - to understand the reality hidden beneath the illusion. Just like this picture that has gone viral and left people intrigued.

Viral optical illusion: Which way is the bird facing? (Reddit/@Money_Warthog_1583)
In the picture shared on sub-Reddit @opticalillusions you can see a bird sitting on a wooden fence. However, people are not able to guess the direction in which the bird is facing.

Here’s the viral optical illusion of the bird that has left people confused:

Which way is this bird facing?
by u/Money_Warthog_1583 in opticalillusions

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted on Reddit, the share has received more than 200 likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this illusion:

Someone commented, “Beak is visible from what would be through its head if it were facing away. It's towards the camera and to the right.” A second added, “Just look at the legs. Another posted, “It is facing away, you can tell because of the toes, there is only one on our side which means that we are looking at its back.” What do you think about this optical illusion?

optical illusion reddit
