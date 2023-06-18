Kejriwal, Lalu's RJD attacks Modi govt over trains' condition: ‘torture centres’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday came down heavily on the ruling BJP at the Centre over the alleged worsening condition of Indian Railways, saying the government has destroyed the well-running fleet of trains. Kejriwal claimed that AC and sleeper coaches have become worse than the general compartments as the passengers with allotted berths don't get adequate space to sit or sleep. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

“They destroyed the fleet of the well-running railways. Today, even if you take reservation of AC coach, you will not get a seat to sit or sleep. AC and sleeper coaches are worse than general,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

“They do not know how to run the government. They don't understand at all. This is an illiterate government. It is ruining every field,” Kejriwal added.

In another tweet, the Delhi CM, without taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, said, “The one who cannot run trains, how will he run the country?”

Hitting back at the AAP supremo, Delhi BJP said, “Rightly said Kejriwal, you do not know how to run the government. You just know how to lie, cheat, propagate and make allegations, otherwise Delhi would not have been in such a bad condition.”

The Ministry of Railways has come under sharp criticism from opposition leaders after the recent triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore that claimed nearly 290 lives and injured hundreds.

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that train coaches have been turned into 'torture centres' for the passengers.

“AC, Sleeper or General.. all are in similar condition. People are forced to sit and travel despite having reservations,” it added.

Earlier this month, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called for special treatment of railways after the train disaster.

“I feel, a coordination gap has surfaced, as the railway did not get special treatment. The railway ministry does not even have a separate budget. I have been the railway minister and the railway is like my child. I am also a member of the railway family,” Banerjee said in the presence of Vaishnaw at the accident site.

