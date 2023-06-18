Sara Ali Khan's yellow top and flared denim look with Saif and Ibrahim leaves social media abuzz. All pics inside

Sara Ali Khan, a true fashionista, continues to effortlessly slay fashion goals with her impeccable sense of style. Whether she's rocking a glamorous saree or opting for a casual top and denim ensemble, Sara always manages to grab attention with her fashion choices. Her Instagram serves as a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Currently basking in the success of her recent film "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", Sara recently shared a picture with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, sporting a chic denim look that has taken the internet by storm. Dive in to discover more about this fashionable family moment. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan's co-ord outfit and matching juttis at the airport will make you want to live in them this summer. Watch ) Sara Ali Khan's Instagram picture with Saif and Ibrahim showcases their impeccable style in chic denim looks, leaving fans captivated.(Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's playful look in yellow top and flared denim

Over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan delighted her fans by sharing her latest pictures on Instagram, accompanied by the playful caption, "It’s in the jeans." The photos, featuring Sara with her father and brother, quickly went viral on social media, amassing over 1 million likes and numerous comments from adoring fans praising her. Join us as we appreciate these captivating family pictures.

Sara effortlessly embraced a casual and playful summer look by donning a vibrant yellow top adorned with a colourful neckline, folded sleeves, buttons, and a stylish knot at the hem. She expertly paired it with high-waisted denim jeans in a flattering blue shade, giving her ensemble a trendy and flared appearance. Keeping her accessories minimal, Sara opted for a pair of statement earrings and complemented her look with white sneakers for a touch of casual chic.

For her makeup, she went for a natural look with nude eyeshadow, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks enhanced with a hint of blush, and bold ruby-red lipstick. She styled her hair with a middle partition, leaving it open while pinning back a section to add a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

While on the other hand, Saif exudes a cool vibe in his ensemble, sporting a printed blue T-shirt, distressed denim jeans, and a stylish pair of lace-up boots. Ibrahim, on the other hand, embraces a comfortable yet trendy look, donning a white kurta paired with loose light blue jeans and black-and-white striped sneakers.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter