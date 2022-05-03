Afternoon brief: Ghulam Nabi Azad on J&K elections and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'All will be well when...': Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad on J&K elections

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that if elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, then “all will be well”. Home minister Amit Shah had earlier said that polls will be held in J&K, which became a union territory when Article 370 was scrapped in 2019, after the delimitation process was over. Read more

‘2024, Modi Once More’: Chants echo at PM's event for Indian community in Berlin

Members of the Indian community raised '2024: Modi once more' slogan at an event in Berlin. The slogan echoed in the auditorium as they waited for PM Modi's address at the community event. The slogan resonated as people in the gathering at the auditorium cheered and waved flags. Watch here

'You come here for 2 months and leave, can't set bad precedent for Indian cricket': Jadeja after KKR drop Venkatesh Iyer

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was not at all pleased with Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to drop Venkatesh Iyer for their IPL 2022 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Read more

Acharya box office collection: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan film mints ₹73 cr worldwide, adjudged a ‘double disaster’

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya, which was released amid very high expectations, has turned out to be a disaster at the ticket windows, as per trade sources. The Koratala Siva directorial, which brought Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together on screen for the first time, managed to gross just ₹73 crore worldwide from the first three days of its release. Read more

2022 Jeep Meridian SUV production begins, bookings open at ₹50,000

Jeep India has begin the production of the upcoming 2022 Meridian three-row, seven-seater SUV from its facility in Ranjangaon. Bookings for the SUV have also been opened across Jeep dealerships and on the company's website with deliveries expected to commence in June along with price revelation. The company has informed that the displays and test drive for the all-new Jeep Meridian SUV will commence from mid of May. Read more

Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton returns to Met Gala after 21 years in a gown with secret embroidery honouring women

Hillary Clinton returned to the Met Gala after 21 years in a maroon gown by Altuzarra that carried a secret embroidery honouring 60 women of America's past. The ensemble featured names like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and Hillary's mother, Dorothy Rodham. Read more

Australian PM posts picture of dinner he cooked. Internet says chicken looks raw

Australian PM Scott Morrison posted a picture of the dinner he cooked for his family. However, it divided people on the Internet as many pointed out the chicken looked raw. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON