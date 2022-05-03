Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton returns to Met Gala after 21 years in a gown with secret embroidery honouring women

Met Gala 2022: Today, the fashion's biggest night, saw some of the biggest names from across the world arrive in New York to walk the Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also attended the soiree with her designer for the night Joseph Altuzarra. She also wore a creation by him that has gone viral on social media because of the secret embroidery it carried on the hems. The design honoured all the women that have inspired Hillary throughout her life, including Dorothy Rodham.

On the first May of Monday, many celebrities walked the red carpet at the Met Gala with the theme 'Gilded Glamour'. Hillary Clinton also made an appearance at the gala in a Joseph Altuzarra floor-length gown which drew inspiration from the women of America's past that have impacted her. It came embroidered with the names of 60 women Hillary admires along the neckline and hem, including Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and her mother, Dorothy Rodham. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian lost 7kg in 3 weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe's USD 5 million gown for Met Gala: It was this or nothing)

In an interview with Vogue, Hillary revealed that Altuzarra's handwriting was used to write the names of the renowned women of American history. Then, each name was hand-embroidered onto the maroon gown. It features a bateau neckline with a draped overlay, long sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette with a flared skirt and a floor-grazing hem.

(Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings Indian glamour, nails Met Gala look in Sabyasachi saree & Schiaparelli bustier)

The embroidery honouring 60 women that have inspired Hillary Clinton. (AFP, Reuters)

The designer told Vogue, "I knew that I wanted the dress to have a personal component for her. When someone like Hillary goes to the Met, it's not just like, 'there's Hillary at the Met and she's wearing a dress.' It has a lot of significance. I felt like I had to be very thoughtful about what the dress would mean to the theme and to the occasion."

Meanwhile, the Former First Lady of the United States wore the maroon gown with her short tresses tied in a side-parted half hairdo, matching heels, ruby and diamond embellished earrings, rings, minimal make-up and wine-hued lip shade.