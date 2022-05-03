Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive in style, Khloe Kardashian turns into goddess for Met Gala debut

Met Gala 2022: Love is in the air! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sealed their Met Gala 2022 red carpet moments with romance. Several pictures from the fashion night have surfaced online in which the newlyweds can be seen looking head over heels in love with each other. The couple arrived with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Khloe Kardashian who turned into a literal goddess for her Met Gala debut. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian is the golden girl in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, don't miss her PDA with Pete Davidson)

One of the images featuring Travis and Kourtney showed them walking the red carpet hand-in-hand for their first major appearance as a married couple . The other picture shows them looking into each other's eyes. the couple even shared a kiss at the gala and served their fans with major couple goals.

Speaking of their Met Gala outfits, the two chose to twin in black and white. Kourtney flaunted her toned legs in a high slit black skirt, cropped white shirt, black pumps, messy low bun and soft glam pick. Travis looked dapper in a pleated kilt with a long-sleeve white shirt, pants and cropped jacket.

On the other hand, Khloe made her first-ever appearance at the annual gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a glittering gold floor-length gown. Her plunging neck outfit, adorned with golden diamantes, is by Moschino and hugged her frame aesthetically.

Khloe teamed the floor-length gown with silk opera gloves that extended to form exaggerated sleeves and a chic cape on the back. In the end, Khloe went for side-parted sleek wet hairdo, nude lip shade, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter and bold eye make-up.

Meanwhile, Met Gala 2022 marks Kourtney and Travis' one of the grand public appearances post their hush-hush wedding in April in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. The two had been friends for a long time and started dating over a year ago.

