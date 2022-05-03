Acharya box office collection: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan film mints 73 cr worldwide, adjudged a ‘double disaster’

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya, which was released amid very high expectations, has turned out to be a disaster at the ticket windows, as per trade sources. The Koratala Siva directorial, which brought Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together on screen for the first time, managed to gross just ₹73 crore worldwide from the first three days of its release. Also read: Acharya review: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan can’t salvage this predictable action drama

Acharya is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film, which has music by Mani Sharma, also stars Pooja Hegde, Jisshu Sengupta and Sonu Sood in key roles.

As per box-office tracking portal AndhraBoxoffice, Acharya has been adjudged a ‘double disaster’. As per the report, the theatrical value of Acharya is pegged at ₹140 crore. This means the film has to do a business of ₹140 crore to enter break-even phase.

In another tweet, AndhraBoxoffice wrote: “#Acharya is literally dead at the box-office on its 1st Monday. 4th day gross numbers are abysmally low and share is negligible (sic).”

This was the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen sharing screen space together in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently on the verge of wrapping up shoot for his upcoming film Godfather, a Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo.

The makers of Godfather on Tuesday announced that they’ve roped in Prabhudeva to choreograph a special number in the movie. Chiranjeevi has two more projects in the pipeline, including the Telugu remake of Tamil film Viswasam.

