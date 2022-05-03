Australian PM posts picture of dinner he cooked. Internet says chicken looks raw

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is busy campaigning for the upcoming federal election but the politician took out some time from his schedule to post a picture of the dinner he cooked for his family on his Facebook account. The Australian PM is an avid cook and likes sharing pictures of dishes that he makes. On May 1, he posted a picture of the meal he cooked consisting of Sri Lankan tamarind eggplant, okra curry and a dish which is very popular in India, chicken korma. However, the photo divided people on the Internet as many Facebook users pointed out that the chicken looked raw to which he also replied.

Posted on May 1, the photo has got more than 24,000 likes. “Nice to have a night at home. So curry it is. Sri Lankan Tamarind Eggplant and Okra Curry and a classic Chicken Korma. Strong Curry. Strong Economy. Stronger Future,” Scott Morrison wrote as caption.

See the post below:

Australian MP Jason Wood replied, “Looks amazing I love cooking a chicken curry but alas yours is more impressive.” “There you go the Sri Lankan flavours… keep cooking my food that make you spice and wise,” posted a Facebook user. “Wow that looks amazing Scott Morrison (ScoMo) I would love to give you a Sri Lankan cooking challenge one day. Keep up the great work PM. How about a cooking fest in Holt?” commented Ranj Perera, a Sri Lankan-origin politician and Liberal candidate for Holt in the upcoming federal election. “Looks amazing Mr. PM. Thank you for the amazing work that you do for Australians and for this country. Enjoy these fine dining quality curries!” posted another user.

There were, however, many Facebook users who pointed out to the chicken korma dish and said the chicken looked raw. “The raw chicken is a nice touch,” a user wrote. “Lovely piece of raw chicken centre right of frame!! Enjoy!” posted another.

Scott Morrison replied to the users and said, “I can assure you, the chicken was cooked.”

What are your thoughts about the Australian PM’s cooking skills?