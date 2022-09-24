Afternoon brief: MEA's warning against job offers by dubious foreign IT firms, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MEA issues warning against online job offers by dubious foreign IT firms

India on Saturday issued an advisory warning its nationals about fake job offers floated on social media platforms following the case of more than 100 workers being lured to Myanmar…read more.

Barelvi Muslims call for ban on PFI, support govt action against radical outfit

The Barelvi Ulema has called for a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror-related activities which prompted nationwide raids by NIA, ED and state police at premises linked…read more.

Typhoon Talas lashes Japan killing 2, leaving thousands without power: 5 points

Typhoon Talas lashed central Japan on Saturday with heavy rainfall amid fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of houses without power, Reuters reported. Read more.

'That's what makes him so special': Dinesh Karthik heaps big praise for India teammate, calls him 'world class'

Dinesh Karthik once again stood up to the task in a truncated second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur, which the former won by six wickets. The encounter saw a late start due to…read more.

Govt employee and want to travel by air? Here are some LTC rules you should know

The Union government has announced Leave Travel Concession (LTC) rules for central government employees for air ticket booking. The guidelines, issued by the Department of Post under…read more.

Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale teaser: Watch rare BTS glimpses into Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara's life together

The teaser of Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, the documentary chronicling Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s life together and their star-studded wedding, was released on…read more.

US-based Tesla rival to launch SUV in India next year, focus on localisation

The US-based EV startup, which rivals the Elon Musk's EV manufacturer, has confirmed its plans to launch electric vehicles in the country in coming days. Read more.

4 simple lifestyle rules to prevent heart attack in young

World Heart Day 2022: Heart attacks are becoming common in young people more than ever before and it's no longer the disease of the old. A string of recent celeb deaths and young…read more.

Kid’s polite way of talking impresses people, adorable video goes viral

A video of a kid is going all kinds of viral online as it shows the little one speaking with someone in the politest way possible while asking them to throw away some banana peels. Read more.

