Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale teaser: Watch rare BTS glimpses into Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara's life together

The teaser of Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, the documentary chronicling Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s life together and their star-studded wedding, was released on Saturday morning. The one-minute teaser shows the preparation behind the actor and filmmaker’s grand wedding that took place earlier this year as well as exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses. Also read: Vignesh Shivan wishes Nayanthara’s mother on birthday with unseen wedding pic

The teaser opens with Vignesh Shivan being asked ‘Why Nayanthara?’ The filmmaker quips, "Angelina Jolie also asked but she is not a person from south India so Nayanthara.” The actor, who is called Lady Superstar, then says, “I don’t understand the tags or the titles,” before Vignesh adds, “More than Nayanthara, she is a wonderful human being.”

In June this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh married in a fairy tale wedding that was attended by the likes of Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and AR Rahman, among many other celebs. As they both start this new phase in life, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale gives an all-access peek into their lives, the marriage, and beyond. In rare interviews, the intensely-private Nayanthara and Vignesh share how they gel well together and make a life for themselves.

On bringing this love story to audiences, the makers of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale said, “This story is more than just the fairy tale wedding. The intention behind making Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was to take audiences on a journey through how these two souls found each other, how they love and support each other and how they gear up for the next step in their lives. It is so much more than a story of a wedding - it is a special story of two beautiful individuals building a life together and we can’t wait for fans to take a sneak peak into this story!”

The teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24 on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. The event saw announcement or teaser/trailer release of over 120 titles on the platform from around the world, including several Indian original films and shows as well.

