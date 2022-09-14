Vignesh Shivan wishes Nayanthara’s mom on birthday with unseen wedding pic, emotional tribute: 'A woman I love so much'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married on June 9, in a fairytale culmination to their love story that started out on the sets of a movie in 2015. The actor and filmmaker had opted for an intimate ceremony in Chennai. Now, Vignesh has shared an unseen photo from the wedding featuring Nayanthara’s mother as he wished her on her birthday. Along with their throwback photo, Vignesh also wrote a sweet birthday message for his mother-in-law, Omana Kurian. Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding highlights

Vignesh is seen giving Nayanthara’s mother a kiss on the forehead in the candid photo. While Vignesh is dressed in his wedding attire – designer veshti, kurta and shawl – Omana is seen in a silver saree. Vignesh called her ‘my other mother’ as he wished her on her special day.

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara's mother Omana Kurian.

In his Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Vignesh wrote, “Happy birthday dear Omana Kurian, my other mother. A woman I love so much and always look up to. Purest soul with a beautiful heart. Praying to God for your good health, peace, happiness and a lot of blessings.” Many appreciated Vignesh’s gesture and showered his birthday post with love. One person commented, “Most adorable click.” Many also wished Omana Kurian a ‘happy birthday’ in the comments section.

In June, Nayanthara and Vignesh married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. Actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Vijay, and filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Atlee, attended the wedding at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. Nayanthara and Vignesh wanted to marry in Tirupati; but since they were unable to do so, the couple reportedly invited priests from Tirupati to perform their wedding rituals. Many celebs like Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had wished the couple on social media after their wedding.



Soon after their wedding, the couple jetted off to Thailand. Vignesh had shared glimpses of their first vacation as a married couple on Instagram in June. Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh posed with the national flag as they celebrated Independence Day 2022 in Spain, where they were vacationing. The couple's wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will be out on Netflix soon. Nayanthara will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee, is set to be released in the theatres in June 2023.

