Kid’s polite way of talking impresses people, adorable video goes viral

A video of a kid is going all kinds of viral online as it shows the little one speaking with someone in the politest way possible while asking them to throw away some banana peels. Shared on Instagram, the video is really a delight to watch.

The wonderful clip is posted by Instagram user Christina Weiss. It shows one or her kids. The clip opens with the boy asking someone, not visible in the frame, to throw away banana peels after peeling the fruit. “Can you throw these 2 pieces in the thrash for me please,” he says as he hands over the peels to someone. The video is posted with a sweet caption. “That would be super helpful,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since then, the video has gone viral with over 9.7 million views. The post has also received tons of comments. Many took to the comments section to show their reactions.

“He is such a smart and considerate kid. The way he speaks so politely and sweetly,” posted an Instagram user. “I seriously can’t handle how precious he is, one can so tell what an incredible mom you are just by his little actions,” commented another. “Best. Manners. Ever,” posted a third. “Aww, so cute and polite,” wrote a fourth.