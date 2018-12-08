BJP minister offers money, guns, gunmen to voters for MC polls

Haryana minister of state for cooperation and Rohtak MLA Manish Grover allegedly offered guns, money and gunmen to the voters while campaigning for a BJP candidate from ward 10, for the municipal corporation polls slated for December 16.

During the campaign for BJP candidate Monu Devi in Pehrawar village, people complained to Grover that the rival candidate in the ward was flaunting guns to instill his fear among them. However, rather than assuring people to take lawful action against the rival candidate, Grover reportedlyoffered them guns to save their lives.

“16 tareek ki shaam tak aapko koi kami nai aane dunga.. Bandook chaiye, gunman chaiye, paisa chaiye, aur kuch chaiye to vo b dene ko taiyaar hun.. (I will make sure you people don’t fall short of anything till December 16. I am ready to provide you guns, gunmen, money, or anything you want),” Grover reportedly said, amid loud cheers from the people.

When HT reached out to the minister for his comments, he said that he did not mean to supply illegal weapons to people but only assured them of police security. “If they are being threatened by someone, I will provide them police security. I did not offer personal gunman or illegal weapon to anyone,” Grover said.

On being asked about offering money, Grover said, “The money I talked about was only for the purpose of preparation for elections and not any sort of bribe.”

The opposition leaders slammed Grover for his speech and demanded the state election commission to immediately prohibit him from campaigning further. Congress leader and former Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said Grover had a history of making such speeches.

“What he said is against the code of conduct and a case should be registered against him. We will approach the state election commission to take action against him and debar him from campaigning further in any ward. He has crossed all limits,” he said.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 08:39 IST