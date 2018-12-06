‘Give rest to Vasundhara Raje, she has become very fat’, says Sharad Yadav

Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav stoked a controversy on Thursday when he called Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje “fat”, while appealing to voters in the poll-bound state to not vote for BJP.

“Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai (Give some rest to Vasundhra, she has become very tired, very fat. She used to be thin. She is our Madhya Pradesh’ daughter),” Yadav said while campaign against the BJP at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

A video of the comment was put out on Twitter by news agency ANI, following which Yadav, who founded the Loktantrik Janata Dal after he was ousted out of JD(U) by NItish Kumar, came under attack on the social media platform.

#WATCH Sharad Yadav on Vasundhra Raje in Alwar, Rajasthan: Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. pic.twitter.com/8R5lEpuSg0 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

Several users called him out for his sexist and misogynist comments even as BJP leaders and right wing users targeted Congress for his association with the United Progressive Alliance.

“When @INCIndia lost faith in own leaders (Pappu) then requested Sharad Yadav to come to #Rajasthan and Body shames CM Vasundhara Raje Ji. It s an insult of all Rajasthani’s, I am sure public will give befitting reply by voting to @BJP4Rajasthan!” tweeted Khenchand Sharma, the national IT head of BJP Kisan Morcha.

When @INCIndia lost faith in own leaders (Pappu) then requested Sharad Yadav to come to #Rajasthan and Body shames CM Vasundhara Raje Ji. It s an insult of all Rajasthani's, I am sure public will give befitting reply by voting to @BJP4Rajasthan! @VasundharaBJP#कमल_संग_राजस्थान — khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand) December 6, 2018

The Rajasthan assembly elections is scheduled to be held on Friday along with Telangana. The results will be declared on December 11, along with three other states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

