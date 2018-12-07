Exit polls show close contest in MP, Chhattisgarh; give Rajasthan to Congress

Exit polls show a close contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, exit polls predict a Congress win, while in Telangana, they favour Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao’s TRS.

Elections were held in five states since last month. Votes will be counted on Tuesday, December 11. Surveys for all states are being released today after polling ended in Rajasthan and Telangana. Mizoram too had voted last month.

A poll conducted by Axis My India - India Today and Aaj Tak predicts a range of 102 to 120 seats for the BJP, seeking a fourth straight term in Madhya Pradesh and 104 to 122 for the Congress. But a Times Now- CNX survey predicts a clear majority for the BJP with 126 seats, while it gives the Congress 89 seats, a marked improvement over its tally in the last election but still trailing the BJP. Madhya Pradesh has 230 seats and the majority mark for a party to win is 116.

In neighbouring Chhattisgarh too the Times NOw-CNX exit poll gives the BJP a majority, just about, at 46, and the Congress 35. it predicts that the ambitious partnership between former Congressman Ajit Jogi and Mayawati’s BSP will get 7 seats. INdia TV’s survey too gives BJP the state at the upper end of a range of 42 to 50 seats, the Congress 32 to 38 and Jogi-BSP 6 to 8.

The News 24-Pace Media poll however shows a closer fight, giving the Congress the advantage with a range of 45 to 51 seats, the BJP 36 - 42 and the Jogi-BSP combine none. Chhattisgarh has 90 assembly seats and a party needs 46 to form government.

In Rajasthan, two exit polls predict a Congress win. The India Today-Axis My India predicts a range of 119 to 141 seats for the Congress, good to unseat the BJP’s Vasundhara Raje; its gives the BJP 55-72 seats. A party needs 100 seats in the 200-member assembly in Rajasthan, where elections were not held on one seat because a candidate died.

The Times Now-CNX survey too predicts a majority for the Congress at 105 seats, with 85 for the BJP.

This round of election is seen as a semi final before the parliamentary election next summer, when prime minister Narendra Modi will seek re-election. Out of the five states where voting was held since last month, the BJP rules three, all states that contributed immensely to Modi’s majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP had won 62 out of 65 parliamentary seats spread across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Do remember, exit polls often get it wrong.

