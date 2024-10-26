Bomb threats to 3 Tirupati hotels, mail mentions Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife, Tamil Nadu top cop

Three prominent hotels in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati received bomb threat threats via email, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Notably, the said threat mail referred to the wife of Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the director general of police and others. The threat mail referred to Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife. (Photo from X)

According to an India Today report, the threat mentioned alleged drug trafficking network kingpin Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

It also mentioned the names of Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal, and Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"We have received bomb threat notifications at three hotels. An FIR has been filed, and our investigation is exploring multiple angles. Rest assured, we are committed to swiftly identifying those responsible for this threat once our inquiry concludes," news agency ANI quoted Tirupati East Police Station's circle inspector Srinivasulu as saying.

Tamil Nadu top cop collaborated with ISI, mail claims

The mail, which could not be independently verified by HT, appeared vague and claimed that Tamil Nadu’s senior police official Shankar Jiwal, “collaborated with PAK ISI” to carry out blasts to “divert attention from Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi”, the India Today report further said.

“Due to the impact created by Jaffer Sadiq of DMK's arrest in the drug case, TN DGP Shankar Jiwal IPS has paired with Pak ISI cells in Coimbatore to carry out these blasts to divert attention from Mrs. Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Chettiar” the threat mail, shared by India Today read.

The threat mail also mentioned the ISI and claimed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was involved in the matter.

The email said that “international pressure” had mounted due to the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq and that “such blasts in schools are necessary to divert the attention away from MK Stalin's family's involvement in the case”, the report added.

Jaffer Sadiq, who is a Tamil film producer and former DMK worker, was arrested in July in a money laundering case. The investigation into the case is underway.