US hires chartered flight to deport Indians staying in country. Here's why

The United State hired a chartered flight to deport Indian nationals who had been staying in the country illegally, the Department of Homeland Security has said. The department noted that the move was taken in cooperation with the Indian government. The charter flight was sent to India on October 22, the department said on Friday. (Photo for representational purpose only)

“Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise,” said Kristie A. Canegallo, a senior official performing the duties of deputy secretary of homeland security.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a statement, said it remains committed to enforcing US immigration laws, imposing strict consequences on those who enter the country illegally, and encouraging the use of legal entry pathways.

Since the introduction of the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation and Interim Final Rule in June 2024, encounters along the US southwest border have dropped by 55 per cent.

During fiscal year 2024, the DHS reported it had deported or repatriated over 160,000 people and operated more than 495 international flights to return individuals to over 145 countries, including India.

The statement highlighted that DHS routinely collaborates with governments across the hemisphere and globally to facilitate the repatriation of nationals who lack legal grounds to remain in the US.

This approach is part of a broader strategy to reduce irregular migration, promote safe and lawful immigration pathways, and hold transnational criminal networks accountable for smuggling and exploiting vulnerable individuals.

Over the past year, DHS has repatriated individuals from various countries, including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Egypt, Mauritania, Senegal, Uzbekistan, China, and India.