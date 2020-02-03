e-paper
Home / India News / Civilian killed, soldier injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu-Kashmir

Civilian killed, soldier injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu-Kashmir

There has been an increase in the intensity of shelling on Line of Control in the Tangdhar and Gurez sectors since Sunday night.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:47 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
There have been several incidents of ceasefire violations in the last two months in Uri, Gurez and Keran sectors along the LoC.
There have been several incidents of ceasefire violations in the last two months in Uri, Gurez and Keran sectors along the LoC. (HT File / Representational Photo )
         

A 60-year-old man was killed in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir during ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Monday evening. A soldier was also injured in another incident of ceasefire violation in Gurez sector on Sunday night.

The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, officials said, reports PTI.

The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, officials said, reports PTI.

Officials said 60-year-old Saleem-ud-din was killed after shells landed close to his house at Tadd village.

Station House Officer, Tanghdar Waseem Ahmad confirmed that a civilian was killed in ceasefire violation. “The civilian was killed in the evening at Tadd village. The shelling started in the morning and resumed later in the evening that resulted in the killing of a civilian,” he said.

There have been several incidents of ceasefire violations in the last two months in Uri, Gurez and Keran sectors along the LoC when both Indian and Pakistani soldiers targeted each others’ posts.

Last month, an army soldier and a 22-year-old woman was killed in ceasefire violation in north Kashmir’s Uri sector. On December 16, a soldier was killed in another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gurez Sector.

The cross-border shelling has triggered migration of some families from Silikote and Churunda villages to Uri town.

