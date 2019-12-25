Army officer, civilian killed in Pak firing along LoC

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:33 IST

A junior commissioned officer of the army and a woman were killed on Wednesday in unprovoked firing during ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

They said Pakistan is targeting civilian population in India with vengeance from gun and mortar positions deployed and inside villages in PoK.

The Junior Commissioned Officer (Subedar) died in Uri Sector. Officials aware of the matter said some of the shells fired by Pakistani troops landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village.

Naseema Begum (22), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said. The incident comes in the wake of Pakistan Army Chief’s recent visit to Hajipir along the LoC. The officials said the ceasefire violations are part of Pakistan’s proxy war design to abet infiltration and keep the Kashmir issue on the simmer.

The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in Jammu’s Kathua, Pakistani rangers shelled mortars and fired at forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district all through Tuesday night, triggering protests by people living in these areas on Wednesday.

The Pakistani side started firing and shelling along the IB in Chandwa belt of Hiranagar sector late Tuesday night, officials said.

BSF troops guarding the border gave a befitting reply, resulting in exchanges overnight, they added.

Later, residents of Channtanda area of Hiranagar took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the shelling and firing on civilian hamlets in Kathua. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply.

The protesters said Pakistan rangers have been firing and shelling villages, particularly Manyari, Pansar and Rathwa, for the last two months and causing damage to houses and other structures.

On December 18, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the situation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir could escalate any time and that India is prepared for a befitting response.