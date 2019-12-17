2 army personnel killed in firing from across LoC in Kashmir

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 03:53 IST

An Army soldier was killed in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector, and another one in Rajouri district, in firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

Since August 5 when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was removed by Parliament, Indian and Pakistani soldiers have been indulging in frequent cross-shelling across the LoC and ceasefire violations, specially in forward areas of north Kashmir.

An Army spokesman confirmed the killing of the soldier in Gurez. ‘”Unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Gurez sector. Soldiers guarding the LoC retaliated strongly. One soldier was killed in the ceasefire violation.”

In Rajouri, an Army jawan was killed as a fierce gunfight broke out between Indian troops and suspected infiltrators aided by Pakistani forces, PTI quoted Army officials as saying. Army troops picked up “suspicious movements” along the LoC in Keri Battal belt in Sunderbani sector, they added. A loud blast was then heard followed by heavy firing from Pakistan, and Indian troops retaliated, which led to the fierce gunfight.

Soon after the revocation of Article 370 in August, both Indian and Pakistani troops guarding the LoC had violated the ceasefire. More than one dozen houses were also damaged in the shelling in Gurez area in August. Last week also, Indian and Pakistani soldiers targetted each others pickets in Silikote area of Uri, forcing dozens of residents to migrate towards safer places. Three soldiers were killed in two incidents of ceasefire violations in Uri and Tanghdar sectors in October.

(With inputs from PTI)