‘Completely agree’: Union minister Pralhad Joshi on RSS chief's concern over ‘disgusting’ OTT content

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Union government shares the concerns of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on ‘lack of control’ over content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms and promised action from the concerned ministry. Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi.(PTI)

The minister claimed that concerns over ‘unregulated’ content on OTT is a worldwide concern and said the concerned ministry is examining the issue already, news agency ANI reported.

“We completely agree with that. This is a worldwide problem. The government will always think about that, and the concerned ministry will take action. We are already working on all such things that we receive. As far as I know, the government is already examining that,” said Joshi, the minister for new and renewable energy.

What Bhagwat said?

During his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur on Saturday, Bhagwat said that children and the youth are getting ‘negatively’ impacted by ‘unregulated’ content on OTT platforms. He alleged that such content is spreading ‘distorted propaganda’ and ‘poor values’, ‘negatively’ affecting young minds.

“The distorted propaganda and poor values spread by various systems and institutions are negatively affecting the minds, words, and deeds of the younger generation in Bharat,” he said.

“The content is so disgusting that even mentioning it would be a violation of decency. There seems to be an urgent need for legal monitoring over advertisements and perverted visual content in our homes and society,” Bhagwat added.

He also expressed concern on such content becoming easily accessible to children as “mobile phones have now reached the hands of children as well”.

PM shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “one must definitely listen” to the speech by Bhagwat. “This resolve and dedication for Maa Bharati will inspire every generation of the country and will also fill new energy in realising 'Developed India'. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, one must definitely listen to the speech of Honorable Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji,” said PM Modi, congratulating the RSS on reaching its centenary year.

(With agency inputs)