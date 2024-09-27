‘RSS work reduced to laying carpets’: Arvind Kejriwal to Mohan Bhagwat

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over induction of leaders with corruption allegations into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Kejriwal cited a purported letter he wrote to Bhagwat, saying,"Is Mohan Bhagwat satisfied with Modi ji's decision to induct the most corrupt leaders in the BJP by scaring them through ED and CBI?" Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

"Recently, I wrote a letter to Mohan Bhagwat. I asked questions on 4-5 things. One of the questions was, is Mohan Bhagwat satisfied with Modi ji's decision to induct the most corrupt leaders to join BJP by scaring them through ED and CBI?

On 27 June 2023, the Prime Minister said that Ajit Pawar had done a ₹70,000 crore scam and five days later, he made Pawar join the BJP and made him deputy CM. I wanna ask, do you have any shame?" ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying during his address to the Delhi assembly.

‘BJP said Himanta Sarma is corrupt, inducted him a month later’: Kejriwal



Citing the example of now Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kejriwal said,"On 22 July 2015, in Assam, the BJP said Himanata Biswa Sarma is corrupt and one month later he joined BJP. Like these, there are 25 members. They are very close to Modi ji. This is their honesty. These are 25 jewels."

"How can RSS members accept that? And the RSS workers still can't get tickets. Their work is now reduced to laying out the carpet. They lay out the carpet for the NCP leader, Congress leader who joined BJP."



Kejriwal resigned as chief minister last week, days after he was granted bail in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Atishi succeeded him as the chief minister of the national capital.



(With ANI inputs)