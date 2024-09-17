Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM, Atishi stakes claim to form govt

Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tendered his resignation as the Delhi chief minister during his meeting with lieutenant governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.



“Arvind Kejriwal has submitted his resignation to Delhi LG... All MLAs have together decided upon nominating Atishi as the new CM... Atishi has staked claim to form the government,” Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai told reporters.



Atishi, who was chosen as the leader of legislative party by AAP MLAs earlier in the day, staked claim to form the government.



“Today Arvind Kejriwal has submitted his resignation. This is an emotional moment for the party and the people of Delhi...At the same time, the people of Delhi are resolving to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again...Till the elections are not held I will be looking after Delhi and we have a stake claim to form government,” ANI quoted Atishi as saying.



Atishi, 45, is the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.



Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, CM-designate Atishi and Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

Atishi credited ‘Guru’ Arvind Kejriwal

In her first statement after being chosen as the legislative party leader, Atishi hailed Arvind Kejriwal and thanked him for assigning her the responsibility.



“It's possible only in the Aam Aadmi Party and under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal that a first-time politician has become a chief minister. I come from an ordinary family and perhaps would not get even a poll ticket if I were in any other party,” she said.



“For the next few months, as long as I have this responsibility, I will try to protect the people of Delhi and run the government under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal,” she added.



Atishi's elevation to the top post comes after Kejriwal announced that he would resign from his post and accept the post only if people certify his honesty in the Delhi elections.



“I will sit on the CM's chair only after being elected. The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections... Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the chief minister,” he said in his address to AAP workers on Sunday.