Arvind Kejriwal resignation live updates: AAP to announce new Delhi CM's name at 12pm

Arvind Kejriwal resignation LIVE updates: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday at 4:30 pm, and is likely to tender his resignation. The AAP held a series of meetings to discuss potential candidates for the chief minister's post, a day before party MLAs are set to meet and finalise Arvind Kejriwal's successor.



Kejriwal on Sunday announced his decision to resign in two days while addressing his party workers. He said that he would not sit on the chief minister's chair until the public affirmed his honesty and expressed his intention to undergo a “test of fire” after coming out of jail.



He made the announcement two days after he walked out of Delhi's Tihar Jail on getting bail by the Supreme Court in an alleged corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) linked to the Delhi excise policy case.



The decision of the AAP's national convenor has sparked speculation about his potential successor, with the names of many senior AAP leaders doing the rounds. Reports suggest that the possibility of a successor includes incumbent Delhi legislators such as Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain.



Some leaders have said that a Dalit leader could be appointed as the next chief minister, although they did not name any specific individuals.



The current term of the Delhi Assembly is set to expire on February 11, 2025. The last assembly election in Delhi was held on February 8, 2020. AAP secured 62 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 8 seats in the 70-member assembly....Read More

Among the front-runners for the chief ministerial post, Atishi stands out due to her management of multiple key portfolios, including education, finance, revenue and law. Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the CM on February 16, the third time since 2013 when he first won the polls.

