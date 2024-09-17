Atishi succeeds Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi chief minister

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed the name of Minister Atishi as the new chief minister of Delhi. She was elected at a meeting of AAP's legislative party. Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi during AAP workers' meeting, in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)

The development came two days after Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would resign as the chief minister of Delhi within 48 hours. He said he would seek re-election and would not sit on the chair before getting a certificate of honesty from the people of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal has also demanded from the Election Commission to hold Delhi assembly polls in November.

Atishi is a key face of the party as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD.

When Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were in jail, Atishi emerged as the foremost critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She also defended the AAP government during the Delhi water crisis.

Several prominent AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai and Kailash Gehlot, were rumoured to be the frontrunners in the chief ministerial race.

Earlier today, Bharadwaj dismissed the possibility of Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, taking over as the Delhi CM.

He further said no matter who sat in the chair of Delhi CM, it would always belong to Arvind Kejriwal because the people of the national capital voted for him.

Ahead of the legislative party meeting, AAP MLA Gopal Rai said the Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal will be formed again.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that unless the people support him again and make him win, he will not continue as the CM. Until then the party will choose the CM and the government will function under the leadership of that CM. The government will be formed in Delhi under the leadership of CM Kejriwal once again," he said.

Atishi's coronation comes just days after the Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. The court directed Kejriwal to not enter the chief minister's office.

After the announcement of his resignation, the BJP alleged that Arvind Kejriwal resigned because of the Supreme Court's conditions.

Arvind Kejriwal has been the chief minister of Delhi since 2013.