'The way Bharat ruled in the absence of Ram...': Saurabh Bharadwaj on new Delhi CM

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday that the chair of the chief minister of Delhi belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Ahead of the announcement of the new CM, he said the mandate AAP received in the national capital was for Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife, on Sunday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

He said a new CM will remain in the post until Arvind Kejriwal is elected again.

"It does not matter who sits on the CM chair because the mandate was for Arvind Kejriwal. The public chose Arvind Kejriwal. He has said that he will not sit on the CM chair until the people ask again but the chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal for these and the next 5 years... One of us will sit on the chair until the elections take place. It will be similar to the way Bharat ruled in the absence of Lord Ram... There will be a discussion with the MLAs today and the name may be decided in it," he told ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal's replacement will be announced at noon today after the legislative party meeting of AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday.

Kejriwal said that he would only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".

AAP will hold a meeting at 11.30 am in Arvind Kejriwal's house to choose his successor.

At around 4.30 pm, Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and submit his resignation letter.

Days after being released from Tihar Jail, Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he would resign as the Delhi CM within 48 hours and seek a re-election. He said he and Manish Sisodia won't accept any official position until being exonerated by the people's court.

Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded from the Election Commission to conduct the Delhi Assembly polls in November this year.

Names of Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj are making the rounds as contenders for the coveted post.

With inputs from PTI, ANI