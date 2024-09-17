Who is Atishi, set to replace Arvind Kejriwal as new chief minister of Delhi? 5 things about AAP leader

Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the party unanimously agreed on Tuesday after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators. AAP leader Atishi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Arvind Kejriwal, who was released from jail on Friday, announced on Sunday that he would resign from the post and would only return if people give him a certificate of honesty.

Atishi is a key face of the AAP as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD

5 things about Atishi