Who is Atishi, set to replace Arvind Kejriwal as new chief minister of Delhi? 5 things about AAP leader
Atishi, a senior AAP leader, is a key face of the party as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD.
Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the party unanimously agreed on Tuesday after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators.
Arvind Kejriwal, who was released from jail on Friday, announced on Sunday that he would resign from the post and would only return if people give him a certificate of honesty.
5 things about Atishi
- Education reforms architect: Atishi is widely credited for spearheading major education reforms in Delhi's government schools. As an advisor to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, she played a crucial role in revamping school infrastructure, improving teaching standards, and introducing innovative programs like the "Happiness Curriculum" and “Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.”
- Political career: Atishi is a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Kalkaji constituency. She first rose to prominence as an advisor to the Delhi government's education department and later became an MLA after winning the 2020 elections.
- Oxford alumnus: Atishi holds a degree from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and later pursued a master's degree in education from the University of Oxford on a Chevening scholarship. Her academic background has significantly influenced her work in education reform.
- Delhi cabinet minister: In March 2023, Atishi was inducted into the Delhi cabinet, taking over the portfolios of education, public works department (PWD), power, and tourism after the resignation of former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain amid legal issues.
- Environmental advocacy: Apart from her work in education, Atishi is also a strong advocate for environmental issues. She has actively promoted policies related to renewable energy, pollution control, and sustainability in Delhi.
