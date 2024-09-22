Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi, asks 5 questions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) if it agreed with the Bharatiya Janata Party's politics of “using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments.”



Kejriwal, during his first ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ public meeting after resigning as chief minister, asked five questions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.



“With all due respect, I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat ji five questions- the way Modi ji is breaking parties and bringing down governments across the country by luring them or threatening them with ED and CBI, is this correct?; Modi ji has included the most corrupt leaders in his party, whom he himself called corrupt, do you agree with such politics?” Kejriwal said at Jantar Mantar.



“BJP was born from the womb of RSS, it is the responsibility of RSS to ensure that BJP does not go astray, have you ever stopped Modi ji from doing wrong things?; JP Nadda said during the Lok Sabha elections that he does not need RSS. Has the son grown so much that he has started showing his displeasure?” AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during 'Janta Ki Adalat, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI )

In an interview, Nadda had said,"Shuru mein hum aksham honge, thora kum honge, RSS ki zaroorat padti thi… Aaj hum badh gaye hain, saksham hai… toh BJP apne aap ko chalati hai (In the beginning, we would have been less capable, smaller and needed the RSS. Today, we have grown and we are capable. The BJP runs itself). That’s the difference."



“The son is showing his displeasure to the motherly institution. Didn't you feel sad when he said this?; You people have made a law that leaders will retire after 75 years... Amit Shah is saying that this rule will not apply to Modi ji. What applied to Advani ji, why will it not apply to Modi ji?” Kejriwal further asked.

‘Joined politics to serve country’: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail last week following bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case filed by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case.



The ex-CM asserted that he joined politics to serve the country and not for any greed for power or post. Kejriwal also said that he resigned because he was hurt by the corruption allegations against him and added that he had only earned respect, not money, during the past 10 years.

He said the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls were an "agni pariksha" for him and urged people not to vote for him if they thought he was dishonest.

The AAP supremo added he would move out of the chief minister's official residence after the "shraddh" period during Navratri and go live among the people, who had been offering him accommodation.