External forces orchestrated regime change in Bangladesh, says RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday expressed deep concern over the continued threat to Hindus in Bangladesh and called for global unity among Hindus. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

In his customary Vijayadashami address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “The ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government was not just due to internal strife; external forces orchestrated the regime change for their selfish interests.”

He criticised the false narrative promoted by these forces, portraying India—despite its role in securing Bangladesh’s independence—as an enemy, while positioning Pakistan as a friend.

“It has become a pattern that nations experiencing rapid growth are pulled down. People attempt to destabilise democratically elected governments. Bangladesh is a recent example. While immediate reasons exist, such violence and war-like situations cannot arise suddenly,” he said.

Bhagwat identified threats to cultural traditions from ideologies like the “Deep State,” “Wokeism,” and “Cultural Marxism.” He argued that these forces first attack a country’s culture and then infiltrate its educational institutions, fostering discontent and leading people to despise their own heritage. “Direct conflicts are created in society, and an atmosphere of anarchy and fear is intensified through distrust of the system, law, and governance, making it easier to establish their supremacy,” he added.

The RSS chief said that while India is progressing, there are forces determined to halt its advancement. “Such people will use all kinds of tricks and do anything to stop India,” he warned and pointed out that India strives to uplift everyone, often at the expense of its own interests. “We help everyone. We have sacrificed our interests, and continue to do so, to ensure peace. That is why India is moving ahead,” he said.

He expressed deep concern over the continued threat to minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh, where fundamentalist tendencies still prevail. Bhagwat alleged that the same forces that spread unrest in Bangladesh seek to replicate such chaos in India.

Calling for global support for Hindus in Bangladesh, Bhagwat said, “For the first time, Hindus there have united and taken to the streets for their own protection. But as long as the radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger persists, all minorities—not just Hindus—will remain in danger. They need help from Hindus worldwide.”

He further stressed the importance of unity and strength, stating, “If we are weak, we invite atrocities. Wherever we are, we must be united and empowered.” Bhagwat also urged the Indian government to take steps to support Hindus in Bangladesh, reiterating that “being weak is a crime.”

Reflecting on the history of Bangladesh, Bhagwat said it was unfortunate that anti-India sentiments had taken root in a country that India had played a crucial role in liberating. Dismissing the notion that Bangladesh sought Pakistan’s help against a perceived threat from India, Bhagwat reminded the audience that Bangladesh was formed with India’s support and that India has never harbored any animosity toward its neighbor

He also expressed his concern over the series of atrocities on women across the country, particularly the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college in Kolkata and alleged that efforts were also made to cover the incident.

He called the incident the ‘most shameful episode’ and raised concerns about women’s safety. “The incident in RG Kar is the most shameful episode for our society. It is the responsibility of the administration to give protection to the women. But how the victim was denied justice, despite the crime being committed, is disheartening for society,” Bhagwat said.

The junior doctor’s killing had sparked protests by resident doctors across the country, demanding better security for them.

Expressing concerns over the prevailing war situations across the globe, he said that everyone is worried about the impact and future of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Expressing satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhagwat said “the society in India is getting mature”. “This is the reason why we see that election in Jammu and Kashmir took place peacefully,” he said

Earlier, Bhagwat performed ‘Shastra Pooja’ in the morning at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Padma Bhushan and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan, who is also the chief guest of the event, was seen accompanying the RSS chief.

The Vijayadashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address that future plans and visions are put forth for all members to follow.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, former Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.