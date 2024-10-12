Violence in Bangladesh lesson for Hindus, wokeism declared enemies: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called for unity among Hindus, citing recent events in Bangladesh as a lesson for Hindus in India. Speaking at the annual Vijayadashami programme in Nagpur, Bhagwat condemned the violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country and urged the Indian government to take a more active role in protecting minorities. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a function organised on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Nagpur, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (PTI)

"What happened in our neighbouring Bangladesh? It might have some immediate reasons, but the underlying issue is the repeated atrocities against Hindus," Bhagwat said.

He noted that, for the first time, Hindus in Bangladesh had united and taken to the streets to defend themselves, but warned that the persistence of radical violence puts all minorities, not just Hindus, at risk.

“For the first time, Hindus united to protect themselves, but as long as this radical violence persists, not just Hindus, but all minorities are in danger. They need support from Hindus from the entire world and India's government must step in,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat also cautioned against a growing anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, where discussions are reportedly taking place suggesting that the country should align with Pakistan due to its nuclear capabilities, seeing India as a threat.

The country that received full support during its creation is now encouraging such a narrative against Bharat, Bhagwat said, without naming specific countries but implying external forces are fueling this discourse.

"We all know which countries are pushing such discussions, and narrations, we don't need to take their name. Their wish is to create such conditions in India as well. Such industries are being run to stop India," he said.

Bhagwat attacks 'wokeism'

The RSS leader also warned of the threats posed by what he described as "Deep State," "Wokeism," and "Cultural Marxists," which he said aim to undermine traditional cultural values.

"These are declared enemies of all cultural traditions," Bhagwat said. “Complete destruction of values, traditions and whatever is considered virtuous and auspicious is a part of the modus operandi of this group. The first step of this modus operandi is to bring the mind-shaping systems and institutions of the society under one's influence - for example, the education system and educational institutions, media, intellectual discourse, etc., and to destroy the thoughts, values and belief of the society through them.”