RSS chief urges Hindus to unite, eliminate differences such as caste

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday urged Hindus to unite for their security by eliminating differences that exist within their society, including caste. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)(Chandrakant Paddhane )

“The Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating language, caste, and regional differences in disputes,” he said at an event in Rajasthan's Baran, according to PTI.

“We have lived here since ancient times even though the term ‘Hindu’ came later. Hindus embrace everyone. They live in harmony through continuous dialogue.” Bhagwat added.

Further, he asserted India is a Hindu nation.

The ‘Hindus must unite’ statement from Bhagwat, who leads the organisation that is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, comes a time when the party has been accusing the opposition, particularly the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, of trying to divide Hindus on caste lines.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is from the BJP, cautioned Hindus by saying ‘batenge toh katenge' (Hindus, if we get divided, we'll be cut/killed). A similar remark was made by prime minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat described RSS as an ‘unparalleled’ organisation.

“The functioning of the RSS is not mechanical but idea-based. It is an unparalleled organisation with values that trickle down from the group leaders to volunteers, their families, and to the society at large,” he stated.

Also, the ‘Sarsanghchalak’ called on RSS volunteers to maintain widespread contact within their communities.

"The focus should be on social harmony, justice, health, education, and self-reliance. Volunteers should always remain active and foster harmony, environmental awareness, indigenous values, and civic consciousness within families, which are the basic components of a society," Bhagwat said.