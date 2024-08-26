‘Batenge to katenge…’: Yogi Adityanath's message amid Bangladesh unrest

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for unity, referring to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.



“Nothing can be above the nation. And the nation will be empowered only when we are united. 'Batenge to Katenge'. You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here... 'Batenge to Katenge, Ek Rahenge to Nek Rahenge,” the chief minister said at a public meeting in Agra.



This comes a day after Adityanath questioned the opposition over its ‘silence’ over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. “While the opposition is quick to speak out on global issues, it has remained conspicuously silent about the persecution of Hindus and the demolition of temples in Bangladesh. They see Palestine but turn a blind eye to Bangladesh because its fears losing their vote bank,” he said in Mathura.



The UP chief minister's statement comes amid reports of unrest in the Bangla-speaking country, which plunged into a political crisis on August 5 after its prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT File)

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh



There have been reports of widespread attacks on Hindus, which constitute 8 per cent of Bangladesh's total population. Hindu temples have been desecrated while properties belonging to the community members have been attacked by the mob.



The Hindus had been historically voting for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, which led the country's liberation movement in 1971. Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a minority rights group, had told AFP on August 16 that there had been 200 attacks on the Hindu community members since the Awami League chief left.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an X post while congratulating Bangladesh interim government's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus had said,"We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."



(With agency inputs)