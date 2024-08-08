‘Hope for an early return to normalcy’: PM Modi wishes Muhammad Yunus in first reaction on Bangladesh crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wishes to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting regarding the situation in Bangladesh, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

“We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities,” Prime Minister Modi said on X in his first reaction to the evolving situation in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

“India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development,” he added.

Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban' in Dhaka. The event was attended by foreign diplomats, civil society representatives, top businessmen, and former opposition members, although no representatives from the party of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were present.

Hasina's resignation came on Monday after widespread protests erupted against her administration's controversial job quota system. The protests, which initially targeted the quota policy, escalated into a challenge to Hasina's 15-year rule, marked by allegations of corruption, autocracy, and human rights abuses.

Yunus, who was in Paris for the 2024 Olympics when his appointment was confirmed, returned to Dhaka under tight security. Upon arrival, Yunus pledged to focus on restoring order and uniting the nation, saying, "Bangladesh is a family. We have to unite it."

The interim cabinet, which includes 16 members primarily drawn from civil society and student protest leaders, was established following discussions among student leaders, civil society figures, and the military. This new administration faces the critical task of preparing for new elections and addressing the country's mounting challenges.