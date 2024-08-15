140 cr Indians concerned over safety of Hindus, minorities in Bangladesh: PM Modi

Expressing concern about the security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Independence Day speech that he hoped the situation in the neighbouring country would become normal soon. India, Modi said, always wants its neighbours to walk on the path of prosperity and peace. (PTI photo)

This was the second time in a week that Modi has raised the issue of ensuring the security of Bangladesh’s minority communities since the ouster of the administration of former premier Sheikh Hasina and the setting up of an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

“As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope the situation there becomes normal soon,” he said while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

“In particular, the concerns of 140 crore Indians that the security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

India, Modi said, always wants its neighbours to walk on the path of prosperity and peace.

“We are committed to peace, we have a culture [of peace]. In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its journey towards development because we are people who think about the well-being of humankind,” he said to the gathering that included external affairs minister S Jaishankar and envoys of several countries.

Modi had first raised the status of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh when he extended his best wishes to Yunus after his swearing-in on August 8. In a message posted on X, Modi said: “We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development.”

There have been reports of attacks on the homes, businesses and places of worship of the Hindu community in different parts of Bangladesh since Hasina stepped down on August 5 and fled to India. About five Hindus, including a policeman, have died in these attacks and several others injured, according to reports in the Bangladeshi media.

Yunus visited Dhakeshwari Mandir, Dhaka’s most important Hindu shrine, this week and met leaders of minority communities to assure them that the interim government is committed to protecting the democratic and constitutional rights of all people. He has also said authorities will take action against all those responsible for acts of violence and vandalism.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh’s de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain raised with Indian envoy Pranay Verma what he described as the “highly exaggerated media campaign” in India about developments in Bangladesh. He said the interim government is committed to the peaceful coexistence of different communities, including minorities.

Modi’s Independence Day address was largely devoid of references to foreign policy issues, though he said the world’s way of looking at India has changed. He also acknowledged that India is facing “countless challenges, both within and outside”.

“As we become stronger and our influence increases, the challenges too will increase. The challenges outside will increase but I want to tell everyone that India’s progress does not come with crisis for anyone,” he said.

“We are the land of the Buddha, war is not our path and because of this, the world shouldn’t be concerned about India’s progress,” he said. “I assure the world community that you should understand India’s traditions and its history of thousands of years, don’t think of us as a crisis.”