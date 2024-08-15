'India needs secular civil code': 10 quotes from PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech

Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while addressing from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, made a strong pitch for a “secular civil code” in the country, saying that it is the “need of the country”. According to PM Narendra Modi, the secular civil code is the way to “end” religious discrimination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day(PTI)