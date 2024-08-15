'India needs secular civil code': 10 quotes from PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech
Narendra Modi, addressing from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, made a strong pitch for the secular civil code in the country.
Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while addressing from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, made a strong pitch for a “secular civil code” in the country, saying that it is the “need of the country”. According to PM Narendra Modi, the secular civil code is the way to “end” religious discrimination.
Modi, during his address, also touched upon various topics, including the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case and the Bangladesh crisis, and lauded the Indian Olympics contingent.
Here are PM Modi's top quotes from Independence Day 2024 speech:
- There should be discussions on the Uniform Civil Code. The present civil code appears to be communal. India needs a ‘secular’ civil code. It is the need of the hour to have a secular civil code and do away with discriminatory communal civil code. Supreme Court has held discussions regarding the Uniform Civil Code again and again, and it has given orders several times. A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the civil code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way...I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country.
- I would like to express my pain, once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and state governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instil confidence in society. I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news, but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear.
- As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there - India always wants our neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace...In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its 'Vikas Yatra' because we think about the welfare of humankind.
- This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members and property in natural calamity; the nation, too, has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis.
- We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who uprooted colonial rule from India. Today, we are 140 crore people. If we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles.
- Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players...In the next few days, a huge contingent of India will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians.
- How can we forget the Corona period? Our country administered vaccines to crores of people, the fastest of all, across the world. This is the same country where terrorists used to come and attack us. When the armed forces of the country execute surgical strikes and airstrikes, the youth of the country are filled with pride. That is why the 140 crore citizens of the country are proud today.
- For Viksit Bharat 2047, we invited suggestions from the countrymen. The many suggestions we received reflect the dreams and aspirations of our citizens. Some people suggested making India the skill capital, some others said that India should be made a manufacturing hub and the country must become self-reliant. Reforms in governance and justice system, creation of greenfield cities, capacity building, India’s own space station - these are the aspirations of the citizens….When the people of the nation have such big dreams, it takes our self-confidence to newer heights, and we become more resolute.
- We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that ‘Vocal for Local’ has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce.
- We are moving forward with a resolution, but there are some people who cannot see progress or think of India's good unless it benefits them…The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people. There are uncountable challenges, both external and internal - these will only increase. I want to say to such forces that India's development will not pose a threat to anyone….The world should not worry seeing India’s development.
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / 'India needs secular civil code': 10 quotes from PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech
SHARE
Copy