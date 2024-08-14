Bangladesh says Hasina’s comments from India not conducive to better ties

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina’s statements emanating from India are “not conducive to fostering better bilateral relations,” Bangladesh’s de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain told Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma on Wednesday. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on the adviser for foreign affairs of the interim Government of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain in Dhaka (X/@airnewsalerts)

Hossain, a former foreign secretary who holds the post of adviser on foreign affairs in the interim government, raised the issue when Verma met him at the foreign ministry in Dhaka. He also said Bangladesh wants to work closely with India for promoting bilateral relations, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

The remarks came a day after Hasina issued a statement through her son, demanding an investigation to “identify and bring to justice those responsible for...heinous killings and acts of sabotage” during protests against her regime since last month. Hasina stepped down and fled to India on August 5 in the face of the protests spearheaded by students.

“About former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent statements, [Hossain] mentioned that such statements emanating from India is not conducive to fostering better bilateral relations,” the statement said.

There was no immediate word on the meeting from the Indian side.

According to the statement, Hossain also raised what he described as the “highly exaggerated media campaign about happenings in Bangladesh” with the Indian envoy.

Reports about attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindu minority have featured prominently in the Indian media, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government, to ensure the safety of Hindus and all other minorities in Bangladesh.

Hossain said the interim government is committed to “ensuring peaceful coexistence of different communities in Bangladesh, including the minorities.” He said the government is pledge-bound to ensure the safety and security of all religious and ethnic groups and will not tolerate any violence or intimidation against them.

All religious groups and other political parties are working to ensure the safety of minorities, he said.

Hossain further stressed “more people-centric engagement” and raised other key issues like stopping killings on the border, the conclusion of the Teesta water-sharing agreement, and ensuring supply of essential commodities, the statement said.

Talking to the media after meeting Verma, Hossain said the statement made by Hasina from India was not “convenient or comfortable for this government.” Speaking in Bengali, he added, “We want that she should not do this while in India.”

On the Indian media’s coverage of developments in Bangladesh, he said, “We are inquiring into some incidents that occurred here; we are gathering information. The chief adviser [Yunus] is meeting leaders of the Hindu community and other minorities. We want everyone to live in peace; this government won’t tolerate atrocities against anyone.

“We are committed to investigating every atrocity that occurred, and those found involved will be brought to justice.”

According to the statement, Hossain briefed the Indian envoy about the situation in Bangladesh and said the country had “witnessed a second liberation...through a mass uprising spearheaded by valiant students.” The combined forces of the students and people “emerged victorious against the forces of authoritarianism.”

Hossain said the most pressing task for the interim government is to “bring normalcy to the overall law and order situation and bring the economy on track.” The government is working on meaningful reforms and is committed to ensuring a transition to inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an atmosphere for holding “free, fair, and participatory elections.”.

He thanked the Indian government and Modi for his good wishes to Yunus. The statement said Verma expressed the Indian government’s keen willingness to work with the interim government to fulfill the shared aspirations of both countries.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar has said Hasina had sought permission to come to India “for the moment.” After flying into Hindon airbase on a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft, Hasina was moved to an undisclosed safe location. The external affairs ministry said last week it is up to Hasina to decide her future plans, an indication that she may remain in India for some time.