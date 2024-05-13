‘Cong leaders supporting Kasab, is Uddhav Thackeray on same page?’: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SC), accusing the trio of votebank politics.



In his twin rallies in Maharashtra's Dhule and Palghar, Shah slammed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state over Ram temple consecration ceremony, saying,"Never in my life, have I seen such an ambience of devotion. The entire nation was engrossed in devotion to Ram on the day of consecration. Rahul Baba, Sharad Pawar, Udhhav Thackeray, and Supriya Sule got the invitations to attend the consecration ceremony. But they did not attend because of fear of losing their vote bank."



The minister lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray, saying,"Why did not Uddhav Thackeray Ji attend the consecration ceremony despite being invited? We are not afraid of that vote bank and that is why Modi Ji has built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which was earlier demolished by Aurangzeb and is building the Somnath Temple with Gold along with other pilgrimages.” Union home minister Amit Shah and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shah also attacked Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole over his ‘purification of Ram temple' vow. "Only two days back, the president of Maharashtra Congress gave a statement saying that they would purify the Ram Temple if they came to power. I want to ask him whether he has lost his mind. Can the place where Bhagwan Ram resides ever be impure? They neither know our traditions nor understand our religion. They only understand their selfish needs.”



‘Can Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar become PM?': Amit Shah

The Union home minister attacked the INDIA bloc, saying the opposition alliance partners have only job of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“I have been asking them who is their leader? If they get a mandate who will become their prime minister? Can Uddhav Thackeray become the prime minister? Can Sharad Pawar become the prime minister? Can Stalin become the prime minister? Can Mamata Didi become? Can Rahul Baba become?,” Shah said.



"When a journalist asked who would be their prime minister a leader of the Indi Alliance said that all of the leaders of the alliance would become prime minister in turns. The prime minister of the nation represents the nation across the globe. I want to ask the Indi Alliance that if they run the government in turn then who will take the responsibility if a pandemic strikes?” he added.

‘Uddhav left his ideology in greed of power’: Shah

Shah continued his attacks on Thackeray, accusing the former Maharashtra chief minister of leaving ideology for power.



“Congress leaders are supporting terrorist Kasav. I ask Uddhav Thackeray whether he is on the same page with the leaders of the Congress. He should answer the people of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray has to answer whether he is with the Congress in its campaign to re-introduce Muslim personal law,” the minister said.



“The Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi are opposing Veer Savarkar. Uddhav Ji has to answer whether he agrees with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Udaynidhi Stalin and his allies oppose the Sanatana Dharma. Shivaji Maharaj dedicated his life to setting up Hindvi Swaraj,” Shah added.



"Uddhav Ji allies with them. He has to answer to the people of Maharashtra whether he stands with them in their stance against Sanatana Dharma. Uddhav Thackeray has to clarify whether he is with the Congress party’s decision to revoke the CAA,” he said.