 PM Modi's retort to Nana Patole's Ram Temple remarks: 'Do such people deserve…'
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi
PM Modi's retort to Nana Patole's Ram Temple remarks: ‘Do such people deserve…’

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2024 07:26 PM IST

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that after the INDIA bloc comes to power, a purification of the Ram Mandir will be held by four Shankaracharya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole over his comments on the Ram Temple and asked people whether such leaders have the right to be in politics. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections in Odisha’s Balangir on Saturday.(PTI)
Patole said that after the INDIA bloc comes to power, a purification of the Ram Mandir will be held by four Shankaracharya.

“Four Shankaracharyas said that proper rituals were not followed (During the inauguration of the Ram Temple). What we are saying is that we will do it according to what the Shankaracharays said,” Patole had said.

However, during Saturday's rally in Odisha's Bargarh, Modi said that Patole's remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu visited the Rame Temple.

“Our President, Droupadi Murmu, visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya a few days back, offered prayers and sought blessings from Ramlalla for the welfare of the country... One day after her visit, one of the biggest leaders of the Congress party said we would do the purification of the Ram Temple with Gangajal. Do such people have the right to be in Indian politics?” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I want the Congress party which insulted President Droupadi Murmu ji to have its deposits forfeited on all the seats. This is an insult to the country, tribal society and mothers and sisters,' PM Modi claimed, addressing a rally in Bargarh,” he added.

During the rally, Modi also claimed the Congress wants to change the Constitution and take the reservation rights of SCs, STs and OBCs and give them to their “vote bank”.

"Congress wants to change the Constitution. They want to take the reservation rights of SCs, STs and OBCs and give them to their vote bank. But the guardian of the Indian Constitution is an Adivasi woman... Your Prime Minister is from the OBC community. I assure you nobody will take away your rights!" he added.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / PM Modi's retort to Nana Patole's Ram Temple remarks: 'Do such people deserve…'

© 2024 HindustanTimes
