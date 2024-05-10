Ram Mandir will be purified after INDIA comes to power as….: Congress leader Nana Patole stirs row

A comment from Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole regarding the Ram Temple has come to light triggering a fresh row as the Congress leader said after the INDIA bloc comes to power, a purification of the Ram Mandir will be held by four shankaracharayas. PM Modi acted against protocol in the construction of the temple and the INDIA government will rectify those, Nana Patole said. The Congress did not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple held on January 22 saying that the construction of the temple was not complete. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the Congress will establish Ram Darbar in the Ayodhya temple after coming to power.(PTI)

The Congress leader said Ram Darbar will be established in the temple. "It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla. Narendra Modi has acted against protocol in Ram Temple construction. We will do it through rectifications and religion," Nana Patole said.

A 51-inch tall Ram Lalla idol, showing Ram as a five-year-old, sculpted by Mysuru's Arun Yogiraj was established in the temple ahead of the January 22 ceremony.

"This is not what I am saying. The four Shankaracharyas said this that proper rituals were not followed. What we are saying is that we will do it according to what the Shankaracharays said. In our Sanatan dharma, we shave our head when someone in the family dies but Narendra Modi didn't do it," the Congress leader said.

Before taking part in the pran-pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi performed a special 11-day ritual during which he slept on the floor and ate only fruits and coconut water. The prime minister also undertook a spiritual journey as he visited Maharashtra's Kalaram temple, Andhra Pradesh's Veerabhadra Temple, Kerala's Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple and Tamil Nadu's Ranganathaswamy Temple.

A major row erupted ahead of the consecration ceremony as Uttarakhand Shankaracharya called the Ram Mandir incomplete. He said the pran-pratishtha of the idol should not be conducted in an incomplete temple but later clarified that he was not criticising anyone.