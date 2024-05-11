Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens: Modi in Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Congress party anti-Hindu and said the grand-old party hates Hindus and wants to make them second-class citizens in their own country. PM Modi in addressed rallies in Telangana for Lok Sabha polls (Twitter/BJP)

Addressing an election rally at Narayanpet in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency, Modi said the Congress hated Hindus and Hindu festivals. “This is becoming evident every day. The leader who gave tuition to Shehzada (the prince) has also said that the Ram temple should not have been built in Ayodhya. He announced that building the Ram temple and celebrating Ram Navami is anti-India and against the idea of India,” Modi said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Modi taunts Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Shehzada

Stating that the Congress had called him anti-national when he had visited the temple, Modi alleged that the Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country. “Do these people want to establish Aurangzeb’s rule in India? Is this why they are talking about vote jihad?” he added.

He charged Congress with dividing the country based on religion and caste. The Congress’s real agenda is to appease certain communities for political gains, without considering the welfare of the nation.

“The Congress is trying to give reservation based on religion to Muslims instead of SCs [scheduled caste], STs [scheduled tribes] and OBCs [other backward class]. Congress knows that reservations based on religion are anti-constitutional. It also knows that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar opposed it,” Modi said, adding no one could snatch the rights of weaker sections under Modi’s guardianship.

Modi lashed out at the alleged racist remarks of the Congress, recalling the interview of Sam Pitroda saying the people of South India look like Africans. “They think the people of Telangana look African. Do you know why? Because they don’t like the colour of your skin. Who is African, and who is Indian? Now Congress will decide this based on our colour,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to providing three crore new homes for the poor in the next five years, free healthcare for every senior citizen above 70 years of age, and fulfilling every promise made to the people.

Referring to the migration of labourers from Mahbubnagar, a perennial problem in the drought-prone district, the PM said the farmers were forced to migrate for labour because the state government was not taking up irrigation projects. “The Congress made false promises of loan waivers to the farmers. If Congress has given anything, it is betrayal and betrayal,” he said.

Also Read: PM inaugurates projects worth ₹56k-cr, slams ‘dynastic parties’

Addressing another rally at L B Stadium in Hyderabad, Modi said Hyderabad always had a special place in his heart, as it played a big role in igniting hope and change a decade ago.

“Telangana is saying, ‘Congress ‘Nakko’, TRS ‘Nakko’, MIM ‘Nakko’. We’ll vote for BJP. We’ll make BJP win” Modi declared.

He said a vote for the BJP would lead to the resolution of decades-old problems. He accused Congress of a track record of corruption, appeasement, and dynasty politics. “Congress’s track record is looting, appeasement, dynasty first,” he said, adding that Congress was soft on terrorism during its tenure.

Telangana will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.