‘Congress party will dissolve after elections’: Karnataka BJP leader

Karnataka assembly LoP and BJP leader R Ashoka has claimed that the Congress party would dissolve after the Lok Sabha election 2024. He also predicted BJP's victory in Bengaluru, calling it "a stronghold of the party". Karnataka assembly LoP and BJP leader R Ashoka(PTI)

"This time, after the elections, the Congress party will dissolve. There will be no Congress in the nation... Bengaluru is the stronghold of the BJP... We will win...," said R Ashoka as quoted by news agency ANI.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday predicted that the Congress party would win up to 20 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The response is very good from the voters in Karnataka, but I do not know about the other parts of the country. As far as Karnataka is concerned, we will win up to 20 seats this time," said Siddaramaiah, reported news agency PTI.

ALSO READ| PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to tour Karnataka from April 20

Siddaramaiah also reacted to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra's comments that the guarantee schemes in the state are "temporary".

"Vijayendra doesn't know things, what does he mean by temporary? Is he a fortune teller? In Karnataka we will be (in power) this term and the next term too, and will not stop guarantee schemes for any reason," said Siddaramaiah.

"Guarantee schemes will be continued and for this, we have set aside ₹52,000 crore in the budget," added the Karnataka CM.

Karnataka elects 28 Lok Sabha members to Parliament. In the Lok Sabha election 2024, voting will be held in Karnataka in two phases, on April 26 and May 07. The results of the polls will be declared on June 4.

Notably, the Congress party is contesting in all 28 seats in Karnataka. The BJP is contesting in 25 seats while its alliance partner, the JD(S) has been allocated three seats.