Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to tour Karnataka from April 20

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 18, 2024 11:53 AM IST

The public meeting in Bengaluru will take place at Palace Grounds and preparations are underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka on April 20 to address a public meeting in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura, BJP election management committee state coordinator and state general secretary V Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday. 

BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. (HT_PRINT)
According to him, the public meeting in Bengaluru will take place at Palace Grounds and preparations are underway. Kumar added that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Karnataka on April 23 and 24 where he will take part in a series of election campaigns. Shah will hold road shows in various parts of Bengaluru on April 23, Kumar said, adding that the next day, he will address public meetings in Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Hubballi.

 “There will be a road show in Yeshwantpur on April 23, followed by a public meeting in Yelahanka. In the evening, there will be a road show in Bommanahalli assembly constituency. Later there will be a road show within the Mahadevpura assembly constituency,” the BJP leader said. On April 24, the Union Home Minister will attend a public meeting in Chikkamagaluru in the morning and a backward class convention at Tumakuru in the afternoon.

 In the evening he will participate in the road show at Hubballi, Kumar told reporters. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in campaign meetings in Karnataka on April 24. The UP CM will hold a road show in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in the morning, a public meeting in Madikeri in the afternoon and a public meeting in Malpe, Udupi in the evening. 

BJP National President JP Nadda will travel to the state on April 21 and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Karnataka on April 24, Kumar said.

